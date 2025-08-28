Win-It Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Halsey: Back to Badlands

HALSEY

It’s Labor Day Weekend! Listen to B98.5 through Monday for your chance to Halsey: Back to Badlands on October 26 at the Coca-Cola Roxy!

Tickets on sale Friday, September 5 at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/28/25-09/01/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Halsey: Back to Badlands on October 26 at the Coca-Cola Roxy. (ARV: $100.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group