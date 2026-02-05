Win-It Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to The Fray!

The Fray Summer of Light Tour Atlanta 2026

Listen to B98.5 all weekend for your chance to win two tickets to The Fray: Summer of Light Tour at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on August 5!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/06/26-02/08/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Fray: Summer of Light Tour on August 5 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group