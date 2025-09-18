Just Announced: Your chance to win tickets to Ed Sheeran!

ED SHEERAN

Listen to B98.5 for your chance to win two tickets to Ed Sheeran at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 3, 2026!

Tickets on sale September 26 at 10am

Thursday: Tad, Drex and Kara have your chance to win tickets before 10a.

Friday: Listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p.

Saturday and Sunday: Anytime you hear an Ed Sheeran song from 10am to 6pm, be caller 25 and you could win.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/18/25-09/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Ed Sheeran at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 3, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!