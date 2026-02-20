Win-It Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Dave Matthews Band!

Dave Matthews band at Ameris bank Amphitheater

Listen to B98.5 all weekend for your chance to win two tickets to Dave Matthews Band on May 15th at Ameris bank Amphitheater!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/21/26-02/22/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Dave Matthews Band on May 15th at Ameris bank Amphitheater. (ARV: $69.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group