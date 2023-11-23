Win It Weekend: Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Hang out with B98.5 while you do your Black Friday shopping this weekend and you could pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More on December 10, 2023 at Gas South Arena at 2pm. One lucky winner will receive and upgraded pair of tickets!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com. No password needed. Can’t wait to see you all at the show!

$1 from every ticket sold to the 2pm show will go to Susan G. Komen!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/24/23 - 11/26/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eighteen (18) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 10, 2023 at Gas South Arena. (Minimum ARV: $78.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.