Win It Weekend: Tickets to Mary J. Blige at State Farm Arena!

Mary J. Blige 2025

Listen Friday through Monday and you could win a pair of tickets to Mary J. Blige at State Farm Arena on February 3, 2025!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/18/24 - 10/20/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: tickets to Mary J. Blige at State Farm Arena on February 3, 2025 (ARV: Minimum of $158.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!