Win It Weekend: Tickets to Mary J. Blige at State Farm Arena!

Mary J. Blige 2025

Listen Friday through Monday and you could win a pair of tickets to Mary J. Blige at State Farm Arena on February 3, 2025!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/18/24 - 10/20/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: tickets to Mary J. Blige at State Farm Arena on February 3, 2025 (ARV: Minimum of $158.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.