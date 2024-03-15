Win It Weekend: Meghan Trainor!

Meghan Trainor

Hang out with us this weekend and you could win a pair of tickets to see Meghan Trainor on September 13 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

Tickets on sale Friday, March 22 @ 10AM at LiveNation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/16/24 - 3/17/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fourteen (14) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Meghan Trainor on September 13 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.