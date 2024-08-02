Win It Weekend -- Cirque du Soleil: Corteo!

Cirque du Soleil Corteo

Listen Friday and Saturday and you could win a pair of tickets to Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo! It’s happening August 15-18, 2024 at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL returns to Metro Atlanta with one of its best-loved productions from August 15-18, 2024 at Gas South Arena in Duluth Corteo, the most enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/2/24 - 8/3/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Cirque Du Soleil: Corteoat Gas South Arena in Duluth on August 15, 2024. (Minimum ARV: $50.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

