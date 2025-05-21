Win-It Weekend: B98.5 has your chance to win tickets to a summer concert of your choice!

$30 Ticket to Summer

Countdown is on! Make it a summer of live music with $30 concert tickets to some of the biggest upcoming shows! To kick off the summer, we’re giving away tickets to a participating ATL $30 Ticket to Summer show of your choice! Listen all weekend for your chance to win!

For more details, and to see the full line-up of participating concerts, go to LiveNation.com/TicketToSummer

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/23/25-05/26/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to a participating ATL $30 Ticket to Summer show of your choice. (ARV: Minimum of $60.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!