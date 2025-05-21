Win-It Weekend: B98.5 has your chance to win tickets to a summer concert of your choice!

$30 Ticket to Summer

Countdown is on! Make it a summer of live music with $30 concert tickets to some of the biggest upcoming shows! To kick off the summer, we’re giving away tickets to a participating ATL $30 Ticket to Summer show of your choice! Listen all weekend for your chance to win!

For more details, and to see the full line-up of participating concerts, go to LiveNation.com/TicketToSummer

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/23/25-05/26/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to a participating ATL $30 Ticket to Summer show of your choice. (ARV: Minimum of $60.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

