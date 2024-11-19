Win All Day Thursday: Post Malone with Jelly Roll

Post Malone is bringing The BIG ASS Stadium Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 11 with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell! Listen to B98.5 this Thursday for your chance to win a pair of tickets BEFORE you can buy them!

Tickets on sale Tuesday, November 26 at 12pm.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/21/24-11/21/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Seven (7) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) of tickets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 11, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

