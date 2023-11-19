Turkey Day Payday: You Could Win a $100 Publix Gift Card!

Turkey Day Payday - B98.5

We’ve got ten chances for you to win a $100 Publix Gift Card! Listen to B98.5 on Thanksgiving day from 10am til 7:15pm for your chance to win, every hour.

Here’s how you could win from B98.5:

· Listen to B98.5 Thursday, November 23 at 10a, 11a, 12n, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p 6p and 7p.

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 15 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky winner every hour will get a $100 Publix Gift Card!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 11/23/23 at 10:00 am, ends 7:15 pm. Open to legal GA residents; 18+. To enter, listen to B98.5 (WSB-FM) for Keyword announcements, visit B985.com or the B98.5 App (free), and complete entry form within 15 min . of announcement. Std. data rates apply. Limit: 1 entry per person per Listen Time. Odds vary. For prizes, restrictions, and Official Rules: B985.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group