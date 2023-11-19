Turkey Day Payday: You Could Win a $100 Publix Gift Card!

Turkey Day Payday - B98.5

We’ve got ten chances for you to win a $100 Publix Gift Card! Listen to B98.5 on Thanksgiving day from 10am til 7:15pm for your chance to win, every hour.

Here’s how you could win from B98.5:

· Listen to B98.5 Thursday, November 23 at 10a, 11a, 12n, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p 6p and 7p.

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 15 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky winner every hour will get a $100 Publix Gift Card!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 11/23/23 at 10:00 am, ends 7:15 pm. Open to legal GA residents; 18+. To enter, listen to B98.5 (WSB-FM) for Keyword announcements, visit B985.com or the B98.5 App (free), and complete entry form within 15 min . of announcement. Std. data rates apply. Limit: 1 entry per person per Listen Time. Odds vary. For prizes, restrictions, and Official Rules: B985.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!