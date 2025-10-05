Thousand Dollar Minute: Your chance to win tickets to Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!

Gabby's Dollhouse

This week, when you play Thousand Dollar Minute with Tad, Drex, and Kara around 8:35am, you could win four tickets to Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! on November 21 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre! Answer all 10 questions correctly in one-minute, and you’ll also win $1,000!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/06/25-10/10/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! on November 21 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (ARV: Minimum of $96.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group