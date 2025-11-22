This Sunday, B98.5 has your chance to win tickets to Meghan Trainor!

Meghan Trainor

Listen to B98.5 all day Sunday for your final chance to win a pair of tickets to Meghan Trainor: The Get in Girl Tour at Gas South Arena on July 25, 2026!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/23/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Meghan Trainor: The Get in Girl Tour at Gas South Arena on July 25, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group