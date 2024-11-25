THANK YOU FOR DONATING: Tad, Drex, & Kara Stuff the Truck Food Drive 2024

Tad, Drex and Kara Stuff the Truck 2023

Thanks to your generous donations, we collected 2,256 pounds of food and monetary donations for Atlanta Community Food Bank. When combined, your generous contributions will provide 2,750 meals for families in need, right here in Georgia!

On Saturday, November 18 from B98.5′s Tad, Drex, Kara, and Abby Jessen and Chris Centore were live from Publix in Alpharetta Commons (4305 State Bridge Rd) and you all showed up to help your neighbors in need.

The first 25 people to drop off a frozen turkey received two tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Lost Christmas Eve at Gas South Arena on December 15 at 2pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. $1 from every ticket sold for the 2p show will go to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

>>You can still help! CLICK HERE TO DONATE













Our fellow Georgians are in need. You can do something to help a family right now. Hunger continues to be a crisis in our communities

· 1 in 8 (13.1%) Georgians are estimated to be food insecure.

· 1 in 5 (18.4%) children in Georgia are estimated to be food insecure.

· Seniors, 1 in 12 (8.5%)

· In our 29-county service area, 1 in 9 Georgians and 1 in 6 children are food insecure

Among communities of color, food insecurity can be as much as 2 or 3 times higher than their white neighbors. In Georgia. During the holidays, food becomes a focal point for many family gatherings, which deepens the despair felt by many neighbors who are already struggling.

Every dollar donated can make a giant impact. Our processes and partners help us transform every dollar donated into up to three meals. A nutritious meal generated from your donation can transform a day. A dream. A life. A future. It can feed hope. Optimism. Passion. Purpose. It can be the difference between someone giving up and giving it everything.





