Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win tickets to ‘Twas the Night Before by CIRQUE DU SOLEIL!

Stone Mountain Christmas

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” at about 6:30AM you could win four Stone Mountain Park Christmas tickets!

The holiday season is here and you don’t want to miss Stone Mountain Park Christmas, weekends and school holidays, November 9 through January 5. Come and spend the day enjoying Stone Mountain Park’s family-friendly attractions and special live entertainment.

Embark on the All-New Magical Flight to the North Pole!

This completely new and totally immersive experience will transport you through the shimmering waves of the Northern Lights to Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole.

Board the Enchanted Sleigh Ride (also known as Skyride) and take an incredible journey to the North Pole.

See Santa’s elves train the baby reindeer to fly!

Visit Mission Control and access Santa’s List Vault, where you’ll discover if you’re on the Naughty or Nice list!

Watch hundreds of drones light up the sky in the Magical Christmas Drone Show. See hundreds of drones light up the night sky while you listen to your favorite holiday music!

See the World’s Largest Christmas Light Show! Celebrate the sights and sounds of the season during this 20-minute show, featuring holiday songs, unique video, immersive lighting, and special effects!

See Santa fly through the night sky at the Enchanted Tree Lighting Ceremony

Catch the nightly Stone Mountain Christmas Parade and see Aurora, the Princess of Light!

Board the Sing-A-Long Christmas Train, and hear the true meaning of Christmas

Experience the magic of the season as you wander through over two million dazzling lights

There’s so much to celebrate, so close to home at Stone Mountain Park Christmas!

Make it a getaway with the family and stay at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort at Stone Mountain Park! Visit StoneMountainPark.com to plan your visit!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/18/24-11/22/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) Stone Mountain Park Christmas tickets. (Minimum ARV: $139.96 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.