Tad, Drex & Kara have your chance to win tickets to Teddy Swims!

Teddy Swims

This week, play Tad, Drex & Kara’s new game “Sink or Swim for Teddy Swims”, and you could win a pair of tickets to Teddy Swims at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on August 12.

Correctly identify the back-to-school item being dropped into a bucket of water in order to win your tickets!

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/04/25-08/08/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Teddy Swims at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on August 12. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

