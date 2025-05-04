Tad, Drex & Kara have your chance to win tickets to SHUCKED at the Fox Theatre

Shucked

This week when you listen to Tad, Drex & Kara, you could win a pair of tickets to SHUCKED the Fox Theatre on May 20.

Tickets on sale now at BroadwayinAtlanta.com for performances from May 20-25, 2025.

SHUCKED is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy about an unlikely hero, a lovable con man, and an a-maize-ing battle for the heart & soil of Cob County.

SHUCKED is the funniest corn-based musical on tour that everyone’s stalkin’ about.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/05/25-05/09/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to SHUCKED the Fox Theatre on May 20. (ARV: $102.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

