Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win tickets to Sesame Street The Musical!

Sesame Street The Musical

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30AM you could win four tickets to Sesame Street The Musical!

Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, Gabrielle, and a whole host of Honkers, Martians, and other Sesame Street favorites will be at the Center for Puppetry Arts from June 5th until August 4th!

Includes classic Sesame Street Songs like “Rubber Duckie” and “C is For Cookie” performed on stage, in person by the Muppets from Sesame Street.

Tickets start at $29 VIP Package includes a chance to meet the Honkers after the show! For more information about Sesame Street the Musical, please visit sesamestreetmusical.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/20/24 - 5/24/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Sesame Street The Musical at the Center for Puppetry Arts. (Minimum ARV: $116.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.