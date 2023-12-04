Tad, Drex, & Kara Have Your Chance to Win Tickets to Pete Davidson!

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:35a this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see comedian and SNL alum, Pete Davidson on December 30. 2023 at the Tabernacle!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/4/23 - 12/8/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Pete Davidson on December 30 at Tabernacle. (Minimum ARV: $148.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.