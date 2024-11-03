Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win tickets to “NASHVILLE” The Reunion Tour

“NASHVILLE” The Reunion Tour

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” and you could win a pair of tickets to NASHVILLE Reunion Tour – Live In Concert featuring Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson, and Sam Palladio on Friday, November 22 at the Coca-Cola Roxy!

“NASHVILLE” The Reunion Tour will see Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio - the stars of the iconic, hit television series “NASHVILLE” - take to the stage to perform classic songs from the series as well as their own original material. “NASHVILLE” became a TV phenomenon when it first debuted in 2012 and its popularity grew, reaching over 225 territories worldwide before its final season in 2018. Since its debut, the show has inspired 22 soundtracks, including a Christmas album, which collectively sold millions of album units and single-track downloads around the world. “NASHVILLE” was also critically lauded with multiple Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Critics Choice award nominations.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/4/24-11/8/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to TWO TICKETS TO “NASHVILLE” REUNION TOUR – LIVE IN CONCERT FEATURING CLARE BOWEN, CHARLES ESTEN, JONATHAN JACKSON, AND SAM PALLADIO ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 AT THE COCA-COLA ROXY. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group