Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win tickets to Monster Jam

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” at 6:30am and you could win four tickets to Monster Jam at Gas South Arena on Augsut 31!

Enjoy big-time family fun at Monster Jam®, where the world’s best drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Witness massive stunts, big-air, backflips and fierce head-to- head battles for the Event Championship. You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching the world’s most popular trucks like Grave Digger®, Max-DTM, Megalodon® and more push the limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. Make memories to last a lifetime. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets! TM Be sure to get to your seats early for Monster Jam® Trackside, the best way to get ready for all the action. Trackside begins approximately one hour before the event start time and features:

Competition Preview

Driver Interviews

Behind the Scenes with the Pit Crew

Judges Zone Overview

Opening Ceremonies

Giveaways

Power Rush Truck Introductions

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/12/24 - 8/16/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) of tickets to Monster Jam at Gas South Arena on August 31, 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

