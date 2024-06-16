Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win tickets to Mike Birbiglia plus $100 to Bar Bacoa!

Mike Birbiglia

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” (Mon, Tue, Thur & Fri) at about 7:30a, you could win a pair of tickets to see comedian Mike Birbiglia on June 24 at the Tabernacle! Plus, you’ll receive a $100 gift card to Bar Bacoa - Tacos, Tapas and Tequila

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Check out the Bar Bacoa menu and upcoming events at Barbacoaatl.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/17, 18, 20 and 21. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Mike (Minimum ARV: $219.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

