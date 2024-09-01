Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win tickets to Matt Mathews – Boujee On A Budget Tour

Matt Mathews – Boujee On A Budget Tour

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” and you could win two tickets to Matt Mathews – Boujee On A Budget Tour on Friday, February 14, 2025 at the Tabernacle.

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/3/24 - 9/6/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Ratt Mathews – Boujee On A Budget Tour on Friday, February 14, 2025 at the Tabernacle. (ARV: Minimum of $106.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group