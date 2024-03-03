Tad, Drex, & Kara Have Your Chance to Win Tickets to Luke Bryan!

Luke Bryan 2024

Georgia boy Luke Bryan is back again! Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:35a this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Luke Bryan on August 17 at Truist Park!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at Dollywood.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/4/24 - 3/8/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Luke Bryan on August 17 at Truist Park. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group