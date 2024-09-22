Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win tickets to The Lion King!

The Lion King

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” you could win two tickets to The Lion King at The Fox Theatre on October 2, for opening night!

Tickets on sale now at FoxTheatre.org for performances through October 20.

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s The Lion King, and now you can, too, when the world’s #1 musical returns to the Fox Theatre. Winner of six Tony Awardsr, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Awardr-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like The Lion King.









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/23/24 - 9/27/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Lion King at The Fox Theatre on October 2, 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $70.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group