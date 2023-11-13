Tad, Drex, & Kara Have Your Chance to Win Tickets to The Hunger Games!

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:35a this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes! Experience the story of THE HUNGER GAMES - 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - only in theaters November 17, 2023.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/13/23 - 11/17/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. (Minimum ARV: $30.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!