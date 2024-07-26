Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win tickets to Gold Over America!

Gold Over America

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” at about 7:30AM you could win a pair of tickets to Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour at Gas South Arena on October 13! Simone Biles is bringing back the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour in 2024! Join her and a team of all-star gymnasts for an exhilarating, family-friendly show celebrating world-class gymnastics.

The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour is an exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athleticism and high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience, and determination. Led by Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour—or GOAT, its sublime acronym—will have audiences on the edge of their seat with every tumble, twist and gravity-defying trick. This pop concert-style spectacle will showcase the athletic brilliance and championship journeys of Biles and cast members Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Paul Juda, Peng-Peng Lee, Brody Malone, Katelyn Ohashi, Stephen Nedoroscik, Fred Richard, Joscelyn Roberson, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, Casimir Schmidt and more.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/29/24 - 8/2/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour at Gas South Arena on October 13, 2024. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.