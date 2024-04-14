Tad, Drex, & Kara have Your Chance to Win Tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival!

Georgia Ren Fest

Listen to Tad, Drex, & Kara Mornings this week at about 6:30a for “Are You Smarter Than Kara” and you could win four tickets to the Georgia Renaissance Festival, happening April 13 through June 2 in Fairburn.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Get more info at garenfest.com

Each weekend from April 13 through June 2, 2024, you can step inside the gates of Newcastle and find yourself transported back to 16th-century England! Our 32-acre village is filled with over 160 artisan craft shoppes, 10 stages of endless entertainment, wonderful pubs and taverns, plus food galore! You’ll laugh out loud at the antics of our costumed characters, try your skill at carnival games, and enjoy human-powered rides for kids of all ages. Did we mention food? Giant roasted turkey legs, fish and chips, hearty ales, mead and more - a feast fit for Royalty! It’s a full day of fun, food and entertainment for the whole family.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/15/24 - 4/19/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to the Georgia Renaissance Festival for 2024. (Minimum ARV: $107.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





