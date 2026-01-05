Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win tickets to Ed Sheeran!

ED SHEERAN

This week, play Tad, Drex & Kara’s new game “New Year, Same Bad Habits”, and you could win two tickets to Ed Sheeran: LOOP Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 3, 2026!

Correctly answer questions about your partner’s “Bad Habits” in order to win your tickets!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/05/26-01/09/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Ed Sheeran at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 3, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group