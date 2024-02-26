Tad, Drex, & Kara Have Your Chance to Win Tickets to Dollywood!

Dollywood

Looking for a little get away this spring? Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:30a this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Dollywood to enjoy the I Will Always Love You music festival, happening March 9th through April 14th!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Clap your hands, stomp your feet and soak in the rhythm of Dollywood’s I Will Always Love You Music Festival from March 9 - April 14! The I Will Always Love You Music Festival celebrates the art of songwriting with a dynamic, multi-genre blend of music. Sing along to Dolly’s biggest hits at one of three NEW shows debuting at the I Will Always Love You music Festival. Celebrate the art of songwriting at Dollywood’s newest music festival with THREE NEW shows, March 9 - April 14.

Tickets on sale at Dollywood.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/26/24 - 3/1/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of one (1) day tickets to Dollywood. (ARV: Minimum of $184.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

