Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win tickets to Disney Jr. Live On Tour!

Disney Jr Live

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30AM you could win four tickets to Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play! on November 3 at The Fox Theatre!

In “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play” presented by Walmart, Mickey is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse with all his favorite pals including Minnie and Goofy, the Puppy Dog Pals, Ginny and Bitsy from “SuperKitties” and Ariel from “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” find out who is behind this and help save the playdate?

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Get your tickets now at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/21/24 - 10/25/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Disney Jr. Live on November 3 at The Fox Theatre. (Minimum ARV: $118.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.