Tad, Drex, & Kara Have Your Chance to Win Tickets to Counting Crows & Santana!

Santana & Crows

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:35a this week and you could win a pair of tickets to Counting Crows and Santana on June 18 at Gas South Arena!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/11/24 - 3/15/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Santana and the Counting Crows on June 18 at Gas South Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $81.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group