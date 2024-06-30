Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win tickets to Cosmic Swift!

Cosmic Swift

Listen to Tad, Drex, & Kara Mornings this week at about 6:30a and 7:30a for “Are You Smarter Than Kara” and you could win a pair of tickets to Cosmic Swift Laser Spectacular on July 13 at the Gas South Convention Center!

Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/1-3. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Six (6) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Cosmic Swift on July 13 at Gas South Convention Center. (ARV: Minimum of $82.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





©2021 Cox Media Group