Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win tickets to a Braves game and a Kids Club Kit!

Braves Logo

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” at 7:30am and you could win four tickets to the Atlanta Braves vs the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday, August 25 and a Braves Kids Club Kit which includes:

· Headband

· Matt Olson T-Shirt

· Sunglasses

· Backpack-style Drawstring bag

· Lanyard and Member

Learn more about Braves Kids Club.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/12/24 - 8/16/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to the Atlanta Braves vs the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday, August 25, 2034 and a Braves Kids Club Kit. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group