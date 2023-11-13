Tad, Drex, & Kara Have Your Chance to Win Tickets Alanis Morissette Tickets!

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:35a this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Alanis Morissette for the “Triple Moon Tour” at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on June 22, 2024.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale on Friday, November 17 @ 10am at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/13/23 - 11/17/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. (Minimum ARV: $30.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.