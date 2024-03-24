Tad, Drex, & Kara have Your Chance to Win Monster Jam Tickets!

Monster Jam

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30am you could win four tickets to experience the thrills of Monster Jam live at Atlanta Motor Speedway on April 14!

Tickets and Pit Passes are available for purchase online at TicketMaster.com!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

The excitement begins at the Monster Jam® Pit Party on Saturday & Sunday. See your favorite trucks up close, meet the drivers, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. The Pit Party requires both an event ticket and Pit Pass to enter. Monster Jam® is the most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world , where world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/25/2024 - 3/29/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Monster Jam on April 14 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. (Minimum ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





