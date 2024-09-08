Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win four tickets to KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024!

KIDZ BOP 2024

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” and you could win four tickets to KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 on October 6th at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/9/24 - 9/13/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 on October 6, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (ARV: $112.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group