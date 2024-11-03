Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to see WICKED before anyone else

Wicked L to R: Ariana Granda is Glinda and Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba in WICKED, directed by Jon M. Chu (Universal Pictures)

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” and you could win a pair of tickets the advance screening of WICKED on November 17 at 2pm at Regal Atlantic Station (PASSES do NOT guarantee seats at the screening. The theater is overbooked to ensure capacity and seating is filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. You and your guests must enter the auditorium together.)

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/4/24-11/8/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

