Tad, Drex, & Kara have you chance to win tickets to Menopause The Musical 2!

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” you could win a pair of tickets to Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ at Gas South Theater October 26 and 27!

All aboard, sisters! The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical® is finally here! Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of selfdiscovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/30/2024 - 10/4/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ at Gas South Theater October 26 or 27, 2024 (exact date TBD). (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

    1-404-741-0985

