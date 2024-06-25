Register HERE for your chance to win a four tickets to John Legend!

John Legend 2024

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to see John Legend with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on September 9 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories With The ASO is presented by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Anthony Parnther, and will be performed at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Monday, September 9 at 8:00PM. For tickets and further information visit ASO.org.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/25/2024 11:00am ET – 9/1/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Cyndi Lauper” link and complete all of the required information. On or about September 3, 2024 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) tickets Joh Legend on September 9 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $400.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: COX Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

