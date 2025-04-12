Play Tic Tac Dough with Tad, Drex & Kara!

TIC TAC DOUGH

Game Show Network has two brand-new exciting game shows airing back-to-back starting Monday, April 14! First up is Tic Tac Dough, an updated version of the classic format, and hosted by Brooke Burns. Next is Bingo Blitz, hosted by Valerie Bertinelli. It’s based on the app of the same name.

We’re playing a version of Tic Tac Dough right here on B98.5. Listen to Tad, Drex, Kara 6a-10a April 14-18, for your cue to call in for a chance to win $150! Watch these two exciting new game shows TIC TAC DOUGH followed by BINGO BLITZ, weeknights starting at 7pm Eastern on Game Show Network.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/14/25-04/18/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $150 VISA Gift Card. (ARV: $150.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

Released Parties: Impact Marketing & Promotions, Game Show Network, LLC and Sony Pictures Television Networks

©2021 Cox Media Group