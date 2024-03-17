Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your Chance to Win Tickets to truTV Impractical Jokers!

Impractical Jokers

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30AM this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see truTV Impractical Jokers on June 22 at Atlanta Symphony Hall for the 4pm show!

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

truTV’s Impractical Jokers comes to Atlanta Symphony Hall for two shows from their The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour on June 22 at 4pm and 7pm.

Q, Murr, and Sal have been making audiences laugh on Impractical Jokers since 2011. The show is a top 5 comedy on cable, and truTV’s longest-running and top-rated original comedy. Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera comedy which follows Q, Murr, and Sal as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares.

The guys have toured steadily over the last eight years with their wildly popular live show, performing for over one million fans in the US and UK, including six sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, a sold-out Madison Square Garden, and six sold-out shows at London’s The O2 Arena.

Natives of Staten Island, NY, Brian Quinn (Q), James Murray (Murr) and Sal Vulcano met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success Impractical Jokers for truTV.

These shows are recommended for audiences aged 16+

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/18/24 - 3/22/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to see truTV Impractical Jokers on June 22 at Atlanta Symphony Hall. (ARV: Minimum of $107.50 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group