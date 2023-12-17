Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your Chance to Win Tickets to Stone Mountain!

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:30am, you could win four tickets to take the family to Stone Mountain Park.

Visit Atlanta’s Most Heartwarming Holiday Celebration! Each day during Stone Mountain Christmas, you can enjoy park attractions including Summit Skyride, Scenic Railroad, and more! Then, become immersed in holiday magic with evenings full of festive music, millions of dazzling lights, spectacular shows and visits from some of your favorite holiday characters! Stone Mountain Christmas is open weekends and school holidays.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Discover special packages perfect for your family at StonemMountainPark.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/18/2023-12/22/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Stone Mountain Park. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





