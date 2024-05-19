Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your chance to win tickets to Stone Mountain Park!

Stone Mountain

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:30a you could win four tickets to take the family to Stone Mountain Park! Kick off summer at Stone Mountain Park with the Music Across America Drone & Light Show! Bring the whole family and spend the day enjoying attractions like Dinosaur Explore and the Scenic Railroad. Then stay into the evening for the Drone and Light show, followed by a special salute to the troops and extended fireworks finale, May 24th through 27th. Make it a family getaway and stay at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort.

Get your tickets or book your stay now at StoneMountainPark.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/20/24 - 5/24/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Stone Mountain Park. (Minimum ARV: $149.96 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.