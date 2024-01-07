Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your Chance to Win Tickets to Sarah McLachlan!

Sarah McLachlan

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:30AM this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Sarah McLachlan for the Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour on June 30, 2024 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/8/24 - 1/12/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Sarah McLachlan on June 30 at Candence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (ARV: Minimum of $169.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

    1-404-741-0985
