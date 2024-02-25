Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your Chance to Win Tickets to the King Fu Panda Early Premier!

Kung Fu Panda 4

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30AM this week for your chance to win four tickets to take the family to the advanced screening of Kung Fu Panda 4 on March 5 at Regal Atlantic Station at 7pm. This Spring, awesomeness returns! Jack Black is back in Dreamworks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4.

Rated PG. In theaters March 8th.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/26/24 - 3/1/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to the advanced screening of Kung Fu Panda 4 on March 5 at Regal Atlantic Station. (ARV: Minimum of $40.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group