Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your chance to win tickets to Hanson!

Hanson

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30a you could win a pair of tickets to MMMBop with Hanson on October 22 at Buckhead Theatre.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/10/24 - 6/14/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Hanson on October 22 at Buckhead Theatre. (Minimum ARV: $140.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!