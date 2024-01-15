Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your Chance to Win Tickets to Hamilton!

Hamilton

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:30AM this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Hamilton on January 30, 2024 at The Fox Theatre!

Tickets on sale at FoxTheatre.org.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/16/24 - 1/19/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Hamilton on January 30 at The Fox Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $138.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

