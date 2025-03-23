Play "Are You Smarter Than Kara?" for your chance to win tickets to Chris Issak

Chris Issak

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” this week around 6:30am. You could win a pair of tickets to Chris Isaak at Buckhead Theatre on April 30!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/24/25-3/28/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Chris Isaak at Buckhead Theatre on April 30. (ARV: Minimum of $150.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

