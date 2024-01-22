Tad, Drex, & Kara Have Your Chance to Win Tickets to Avril Lavigne!

Avril Lavigne

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:30AM this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Sk8er girl Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan on September 3, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Tickets on sale Friday, January 26 @ 10am at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/22/24 - 1/26/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Avril Lavigne on September 3, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

